Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,070 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.