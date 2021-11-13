Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys 216,560 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 731.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,961,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,705,000 after buying an additional 610,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,241,000 after buying an additional 495,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,579,000 after purchasing an additional 995,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.26 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

