MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.790 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.140-$4.140 EPS.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,453. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $54,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.