Master Contract Token One Day Volume Reaches $45,858.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $45,858.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,666.45 or 0.07224150 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00086717 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00090836 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

