Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by 30.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $14.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $419.55 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $258.18 and a fifty-two week high of $435.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.87.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.