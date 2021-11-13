Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 189,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,934,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.50.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

