Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $27.14 Million in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 457,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,560,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,326,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,606,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,737,000 after buying an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $56.20 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.