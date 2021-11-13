Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $25.54 Million Holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Signify Health worth $25,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Signify Health by 9.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health by 66.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGFY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. Research analysts expect that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

