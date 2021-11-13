Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $23.05 Million Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $82,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivaNova from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

LivaNova stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,644 shares of company stock worth $306,106. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

