Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 309,438 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $31,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,318,257,000 after acquiring an additional 666,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,130,203 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,297,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,200 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 995,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

HAL opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

