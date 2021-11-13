Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,261 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.88% of GrowGeneration worth $25,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

