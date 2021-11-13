Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 351,016 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 725.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $21,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,199,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,407,145. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

