Marshall Wace LLP Has $22.07 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1,431.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,811 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Catalent worth $22,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 2,262 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $296,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 3,743 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $490,819.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Catalent stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.