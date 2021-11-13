Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,688,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,423,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,415,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.27.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $216.98 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a 200-day moving average of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

