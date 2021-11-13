Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Amundi bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.