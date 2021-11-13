Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $166.70 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

