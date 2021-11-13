Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 188.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBII. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 614,747 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 279.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 603.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 80,082 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

