Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. 245,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,042. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBII. Aegis cut their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

