Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 44,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $168.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 2.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.97%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.