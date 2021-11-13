Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Sells $1,777,747.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MAR stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.75.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
