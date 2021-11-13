Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Sells $1,777,747.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MAR stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average is $144.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

