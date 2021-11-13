Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Issues Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Marqeta updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $24.29 on Friday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marqeta stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,017,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,703,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Marqeta as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

