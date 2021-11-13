Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 190 ($2.48).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 237 ($3.10) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 240.90 ($3.15). The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.78.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.