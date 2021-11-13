Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,292.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,292.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.16, for a total transaction of $1,950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,167,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel stock opened at $1,289.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. Markel has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,265.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 58.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.