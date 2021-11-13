Mark Hall Buys 10,000 Shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Stock

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) insider Mark Hall bought 10,000 shares of Argo Global Listed Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,110.00 ($16,507.14).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Argo Global Listed Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

About Argo Global Listed Infrastructure

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

