Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

MRNS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.