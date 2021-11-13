Mariner LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $3,161,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 83.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,263,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,116 shares of company stock worth $16,758,586. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $691.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.24, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

