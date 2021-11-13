Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

