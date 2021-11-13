Mariner LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 463,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,499,000 after buying an additional 65,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $111.55 and a 1 year high of $150.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

