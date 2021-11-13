Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDW opened at $37.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

