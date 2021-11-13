Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $122.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.66 and a 12 month high of $122.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its 200 day moving average is $116.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

