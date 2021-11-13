Mariner LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $105.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.84 and a 52 week high of $105.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.