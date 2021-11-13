Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

