Mariner LLC Acquires 7,403 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $14,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $86.44 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

