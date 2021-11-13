Mariner LLC Acquires 214 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $14,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

IWV stock opened at $277.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.13 and a twelve month high of $279.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

