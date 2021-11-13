Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 22,412 Shares

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 447 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,341.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,275 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $21,897.75.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,554 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70.

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Marchex by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

