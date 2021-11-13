Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. 1,355,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 36.16.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 135.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

