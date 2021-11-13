Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.480-$1.520 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. 1,355,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,118. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

