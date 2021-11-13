Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.92. 13,064,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141,299. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -199.78 and a beta of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marathon Digital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

