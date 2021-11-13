MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $39.86 million and approximately $606,868.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

