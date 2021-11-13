Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at CSFB

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.08.

MFC opened at C$24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$20.62 and a one year high of C$27.68. The company has a market cap of C$48.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$228,039.22. Also, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405 over the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

