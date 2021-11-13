Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Manitex International stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.05. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

