Man Group plc Sells 225,119 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,119 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth $197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,001,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 148,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

