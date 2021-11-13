Man Group plc Raises Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,265 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $22.30 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

