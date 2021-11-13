Man Group plc Purchases 74,962 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Covetrus worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covetrus by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 183,991 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 804.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 58,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVET shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.