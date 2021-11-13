Man Group plc Lowers Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Man Group plc lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock worth $1,483,423 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

