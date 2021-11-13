Man Group plc Cuts Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Man Group plc decreased its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 133.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 935,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PetMed Express by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,979,000 after purchasing an additional 170,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.55.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.