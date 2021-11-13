Man Group plc Buys 88,593 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Terex were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 468.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.70. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

