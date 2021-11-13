Man Group plc Acquires 23,672 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,672 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

