Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Up 1.2%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. 21,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

