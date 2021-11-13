MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $568,570.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $10.56 million and approximately $568,570.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.29 or 0.00006650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 2,799.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78817839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00071466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00074357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00097522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,640.79 or 0.07193187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,588.07 or 1.00110917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.